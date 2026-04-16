Argus Research Initiates Coverage of Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Argus Research initiated coverage of Sterling Infrastructure (NasdaqGS:STRL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.44% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sterling Infrastructure is $500.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $484.80 to a high of $530.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.44% from its latest reported closing price of $441.10 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sterling Infrastructure is 2,112MM, a decrease of 15.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Infrastructure. This is an decrease of 375 owner(s) or 36.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRL is 0.15%, an increase of 56.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.29% to 27,834K shares. The put/call ratio of STRL is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 807K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 20.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 807K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing a decrease of 18.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 90.76% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 803K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares , representing a decrease of 13.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 6.83% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 690K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares , representing an increase of 12.13%.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 605K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing a decrease of 82.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 50.88% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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