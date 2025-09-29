Argus Research Initiates Coverage of Spotify Technology (SPOT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Argus Research initiated coverage of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.65% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spotify Technology is $769.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $488.84 to a high of $1,111.32. The average price target represents an increase of 5.65% from its latest reported closing price of $728.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spotify Technology is 16,799MM, an increase of 1.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an increase of 218 owner(s) or 10.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOT is 0.74%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 164,175K shares. The put/call ratio of SPOT is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,629K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,839K shares , representing a decrease of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,264K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,981K shares , representing a decrease of 13.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,911K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,248K shares , representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 42.70% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,353K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,379K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,321K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,527K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 25.42% over the last quarter.

