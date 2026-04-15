Argus Research Initiates Coverage of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Argus Research initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies (NasdaqGS:SOFI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.60% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for SoFi Technologies is $25.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 41.60% from its latest reported closing price of $17.91 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for SoFi Technologies is 3,462MM, a decrease of 3.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,015 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an decrease of 236 owner(s) or 18.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOFI is 0.25%, an increase of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 698,059K shares. The put/call ratio of SOFI is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 64,132K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,790K shares , representing an increase of 27.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 42.32% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 38,738K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,034K shares , representing an increase of 9.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,643K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,692K shares , representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 3.96% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 15,371K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,486K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 81.73% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,405K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,833K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 10.98% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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