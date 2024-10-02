Argus Research Initiates Coverage of Snowflake (LSE:0A93) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Argus Research initiated coverage of Snowflake (LSE:0A93) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,638 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake. This is an decrease of 85 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A93 is 0.41%, an increase of 15.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.69% to 228,699K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altimeter Capital Management holds 9,551K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,281K shares , representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A93 by 24.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,516K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,311K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A93 by 16.92% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 7,608K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,811K shares , representing an increase of 36.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A93 by 58.43% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 7,501K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,541K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A93 by 31.33% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,185K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

