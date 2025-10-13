Stocks
Argus Research Initiates Coverage of Paramount Skydance (PSKY) with Hold Recommendation

October 13, 2025 — 08:07 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Argus Research initiated coverage of Paramount Skydance (NasdaqGS:PSKY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.51% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paramount Skydance is $11.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $19.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.51% from its latest reported closing price of $17.10 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 152K shares.

Czech National Bank holds 78K shares.

Voya Investment Management holds 40K shares.

Contravisory Investment Management holds 40K shares.

Cullen Investment Group holds 24K shares.

