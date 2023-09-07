Argus Research Initiates Coverage of Kenvue (KVUE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Argus Research initiated coverage of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.47% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kenvue is 28.30. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.47% from its latest reported closing price of 22.38.

The projected annual revenue for Kenvue is 16,038MM, an increase of 4.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,318K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 18,642K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,603K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 10,291K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

Putnam Investments holds 9,243K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

