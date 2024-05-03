Argus Research Initiates Coverage of Arcadium Lithium (ALTM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2024, Argus Research initiated coverage of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.98% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arcadium Lithium is 8.94. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 88.98% from its latest reported closing price of 4.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arcadium Lithium is 1,668MM, an increase of 89.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcadium Lithium. This is an increase of 217 owner(s) or 116.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTM is 0.24%, an increase of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,717.31% to 134,296K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTM is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 11,268K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 9,437K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 8,519K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 8,432K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 99.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTM by 1,862.92% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 6,605K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.