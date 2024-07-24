Argus Research Initiates Coverage of DoorDash (DASH) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Argus Research initiated coverage of DoorDash (NasdaqGS:DASH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.06% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for DoorDash is $138.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $110.09 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.06% from its latest reported closing price of $105.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DoorDash is 9,694MM, an increase of 6.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,297 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoorDash. This is an increase of 190 owner(s) or 17.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASH is 0.70%, an increase of 8.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 369,223K shares. The put/call ratio of DASH is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 31,657K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,700K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 12.24% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 15,370K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,215K shares , representing a decrease of 25.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,988K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,818K shares , representing a decrease of 18.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,869K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,501K shares , representing an increase of 26.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 66.06% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 12,403K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,776K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 49.70% over the last quarter.

DoorDash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

