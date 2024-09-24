Argus Research Initiates Coverage of Brown & Brown (BRO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Argus Research initiated coverage of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.81% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brown & Brown is $107.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.81% from its latest reported closing price of $103.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brown & Brown is 4,343MM, a decrease of 2.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brown & Brown. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRO is 0.29%, an increase of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 242,764K shares. The put/call ratio of BRO is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 13,134K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,606K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 12,805K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,718K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 43.25% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 9,539K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,403K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 8.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,211K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,196K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 0.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,077K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,952K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Brown & Brown Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, the company offers reliable knowledge for its customers and strives to provide a higher service.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.