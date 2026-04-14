Argus Research Initiates Coverage of AppLovin (APP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, Argus Research initiated coverage of AppLovin (NasdaqGS:APP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.86% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for AppLovin is $667.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $343.40 to a high of $903.00. The average price target represents an increase of 53.86% from its latest reported closing price of $433.51 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for AppLovin is 3,317MM, a decrease of 39.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,600 funds or institutions reporting positions in AppLovin. This is an decrease of 728 owner(s) or 31.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APP is 0.54%, an increase of 28.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.82% to 238,459K shares. The put/call ratio of APP is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ieq Capital holds 15,685K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,780K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APP by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,167K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,719K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APP by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,053K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,683K shares , representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APP by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,166K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,246K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,090K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,877K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APP by 2.08% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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