Argus Research Downgrades Zions Bancorporation, National Association (LSE:0M3L)

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, Argus Research downgraded their outlook for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (LSE:0M3L) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.71% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 48.99 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 40.46 GBX to a high of 59.95 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.71% from its latest reported closing price of 50.87 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 3,596MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,062 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zions Bancorporation, National Association. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M3L is 0.14%, an increase of 13.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 131,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,659K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,647K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M3L by 9.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,612K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,514K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,746K shares , representing an increase of 17.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M3L by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,138K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,274K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M3L by 9.17% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,782K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,772K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M3L by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.