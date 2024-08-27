Argus Research Downgrades Wayfair (LSE:0A4A)

Fintel reports that on August 26, 2024, Argus Research downgraded their outlook for Wayfair (LSE:0A4A) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wayfair. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4A is 0.31%, an increase of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.71% to 131,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,149K shares representing 12.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,146K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4A by 23.44% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,667K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,588K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,714K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4A by 70.39% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 4,133K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares , representing an increase of 65.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4A by 107.61% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,849K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,749K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4A by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.