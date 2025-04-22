Stocks

Argus Research Downgrades UnitedHealth Group (LSE:0R0O)

April 22, 2025 — 06:59 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Argus Research downgraded their outlook for UnitedHealth Group (LSE:0R0O) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,487 funds or institutions reporting positions in UnitedHealth Group. This is an increase of 224 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R0O is 0.95%, an increase of 34.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 957,674K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:0R0O / UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,834K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,274K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0O by 16.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,912K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,184K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0O by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,433K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,350K shares , representing a decrease of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0O by 21.39% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,361K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,865K shares , representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0O by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 21,516K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,241K shares , representing a decrease of 21.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0O by 30.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Find out what Retail is Buying with our Retail Ownership and Funds Flow Leaderboard-> Check out our Gamma Squeeze Leaderboard for High-Conviction Trading Ideas-> For Best Dividend Investments, Check out our Dividend Leaderboard-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.