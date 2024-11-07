Argus Research Downgrades Palantir Technologies (LSE:0A7R)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Argus Research downgraded their outlook for Palantir Technologies (LSE:0A7R) from Buy to Hold.

There are 1,798 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palantir Technologies. This is an increase of 205 owner(s) or 12.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A7R is 0.36%, an increase of 18.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 969,123K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,954K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,057K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7R by 8.57% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,084K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,303K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7R by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 39,515K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,355K shares , representing a decrease of 19.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7R by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,349K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,463K shares , representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7R by 11.06% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,059K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,750K shares , representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7R by 19.56% over the last quarter.

