Argus Research Downgrades ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Argus Research downgraded their outlook for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.70% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ManpowerGroup is 82.28. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 10.70% from its latest reported closing price of 74.33.

The projected annual revenue for ManpowerGroup is 18,793MM, a decrease of 3.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 814 funds or institutions reporting positions in ManpowerGroup. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAN is 0.18%, an increase of 13.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 63,003K shares. The put/call ratio of MAN is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,645K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,333K shares, representing a decrease of 14.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,157K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares, representing an increase of 16.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 5.41% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,723K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,105K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares, representing an increase of 17.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 37.47% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,688K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 17.96% over the last quarter.

ManpowerGroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ManpowerGroup®, the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions - creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry.

