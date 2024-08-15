Argus Research Downgrades Las Vegas Sands (LSE:0QY4)

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, Argus Research downgraded their outlook for Las Vegas Sands (LSE:0QY4) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.60% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands is 55.93 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 45.14 GBX to a high of 73.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 44.60% from its latest reported closing price of 38.68 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Las Vegas Sands is 11,379MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QY4 is 0.25%, an increase of 8.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 406,791K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 19,786K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,924K shares , representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QY4 by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,280K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,171K shares , representing a decrease of 86.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QY4 by 58.98% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 16,339K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,824K shares , representing an increase of 27.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QY4 by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,084K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares , representing an increase of 90.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QY4 by 733.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,869K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,991K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QY4 by 5.19% over the last quarter.

