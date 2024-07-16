Argus Research Downgrades General Mills (WBAG:GIS)

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Argus Research downgraded their outlook for General Mills (WBAG:GIS) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,369 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Mills. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIS is 0.23%, an increase of 5.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 488,832K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 18,413K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,466K shares , representing a decrease of 43.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 32.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,912K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,240K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 3.83% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 15,039K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,202K shares , representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 20.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,308K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,199K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,650K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,162K shares , representing an increase of 18.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 20.81% over the last quarter.

