Argus Research Downgrades General Mills (LSE:0R1X)

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Argus Research downgraded their outlook for General Mills (LSE:0R1X) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.74% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for General Mills is 69.61 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 62.60 GBX to a high of 77.68 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.74% from its latest reported closing price of 62.86 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for General Mills is 21,106MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,368 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Mills. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R1X is 0.23%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 488,788K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 18,413K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,466K shares , representing a decrease of 43.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1X by 32.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,912K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,240K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1X by 3.83% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 15,039K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,202K shares , representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1X by 20.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,308K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,199K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1X by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,650K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,162K shares , representing an increase of 18.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1X by 20.81% over the last quarter.

