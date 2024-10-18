Argus Research Downgrades Elevance Health (LSE:0HG8)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Argus Research downgraded their outlook for Elevance Health (LSE:0HG8) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.63% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Elevance Health is 616.59 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 559.60 GBX to a high of 700.46 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 24.63% from its latest reported closing price of 494.75 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elevance Health is 172,860MM, a decrease of 0.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,908 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevance Health. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HG8 is 0.57%, an increase of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 237,058K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,647K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,720K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HG8 by 1.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,346K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,315K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HG8 by 2.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,965K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,921K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HG8 by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,762K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,695K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HG8 by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 4,564K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,507K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HG8 by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.