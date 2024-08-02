Argus Research Downgrades Digital Realty Trust (LSE:0I9F)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, Argus Research downgraded their outlook for Digital Realty Trust (LSE:0I9F) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.78% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Digital Realty Trust is 157.35 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 112.30 GBX to a high of 194.57 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 1.78% from its latest reported closing price of 154.60 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Realty Trust is 6,058MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,900 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I9F is 0.59%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.02% to 329,264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 22,053K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,464K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I9F by 8.69% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,368K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,601K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I9F by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 10,283K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,710K shares , representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I9F by 73.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,799K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,502K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I9F by 0.63% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 9,180K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,255K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I9F by 1.23% over the last quarter.

