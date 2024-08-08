Argus Research Downgrades Corteva (XTRA:2X0)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, Argus Research downgraded their outlook for Corteva (XTRA:2X0) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.93% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Corteva is 58,43 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 51,51 € to a high of 65,98 €. The average price target represents an increase of 25.93% from its latest reported closing price of 46,40 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corteva is 19,690MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,023 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corteva. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2X0 is 0.31%, an increase of 12.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 706,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 26,437K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,759K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 11.56% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 24,744K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,343K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 11.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,138K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,170K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 9.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,685K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,214K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,903K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,456K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 9.46% over the last quarter.

