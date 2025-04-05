Argus Research Downgrades Biogen (WBAG:BIIB)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Argus Research downgraded their outlook for Biogen (WBAG:BIIB) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,721 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biogen. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIIB is 0.18%, an increase of 5.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.16% to 152,275K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 16,046K shares representing 10.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,315K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 18.27% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 9,096K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,180K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,931K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,131K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 20.73% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,625K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,558K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 8.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,551K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,621K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 23.43% over the last quarter.

