Argus Research Downgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Argus Research downgraded their outlook for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch is $29.99. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.33% from its latest reported closing price of $27.43.

The projected annual revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch is $3,695MM, a decrease of 0.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 917K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 835K shares, representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 45.67% over the last quarter.

ESIX - SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Versant Capital Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANF is 0.11%, an increase of 21.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 54,789K shares. The put/call ratio of ANF is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Abercrombie & Fitch Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Abercrombie & Fitch is an American lifestyle retailer that focuses on casual wear. Its headquarters are in New Albany, Ohio. The company operates three other offshoot brands: Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co., and Gilly Hicks. As of February 2020, the company operated 854 stores across all brands.

