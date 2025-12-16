ARGUS RESEARCH CORPORATION Maintains Sun Life Financial (SLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ARGUS RESEARCH CORPORATION maintained coverage of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.69% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sun Life Financial is $67.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.78 to a high of $74.47. The average price target represents an increase of 10.69% from its latest reported closing price of $60.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Life Financial is 117,951MM, an increase of 242.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Life Financial. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLF is 0.18%, an increase of 5.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.40% to 260,570K shares. The put/call ratio of SLF is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 50,381K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,573K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLF by 504.59% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 15,721K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,797K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLF by 54.04% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 10,178K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,136K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLF by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 9,816K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,798K shares , representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLF by 85.30% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 9,075K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,957K shares , representing a decrease of 20.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLF by 30.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.