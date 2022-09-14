Commodities

Arguments against Borealis' fertilizer business sale not plausible - Austria's public holding firm

Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Reuters
BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Austrian public holding company OeBAG said on Wednesday that the arguments brought against plans by OMV OMVV.VI unit Borealis to sell its fertilizer division to Czech group Agrofert were not plausible.

The public holding company added that in its view, Agrofert had given a location guarantee for the Austrian city of Linz.

