Arguments against Borealis' fertilizer business sale not plausible - Austria's public holding firm

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Austrian public holding company OeBAG said on Wednesday that the arguments brought against plans by OMV OMVV.VI unit Borealis to sell its fertilizer division to Czech group Agrofert were not plausible.

The public holding company added that in its view, Agrofert had given a location guarantee for the Austrian city of Linz.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.