News & Insights

Stocks
ARYMF

Argosy Minerals Sets Share Issue Number

May 28, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argosy Minerals Limited (AU:AGY) has released an update.

Argosy Minerals Limited has finalized the number of shares to be issued following the setting of the AUD/USD exchange rate, as per the updated Appendix 3B announcement. The update is an amendment to their previous announcement, indicating progression towards a proposed securities issue.

For further insights into AU:AGY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARYMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.