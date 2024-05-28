Argosy Minerals Sets Share Issue Number

Argosy Minerals Limited (AU:AGY) has released an update.

Argosy Minerals Limited has finalized the number of shares to be issued following the setting of the AUD/USD exchange rate, as per the updated Appendix 3B announcement. The update is an amendment to their previous announcement, indicating progression towards a proposed securities issue.

For further insights into AU:AGY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.