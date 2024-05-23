Argosy Minerals Plans Significant New Securities Issue

Argosy Minerals Limited (AU:AGY) has released an update.

Argosy Minerals Limited has announced a new placement, proposing the issuance of 51,614,581 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code AGY, with a proposed issue date of May 31, 2024. This move aims to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and market positioning, potentially generating investor interest in the evolving financial landscape of the company.

