Argosy Minerals Boosts Lithium Resource at Rincon Project

Argosy Minerals Limited (AU:AGY) has released an update.

Argosy Minerals Limited has announced an upgrade to its JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and Exploration Target at the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina. The Total Mineral Resource Estimate now stands at 731,801 tonnes of lithium carbonate with an average lithium concentration of 329mg/L, highlighting the project’s potential for further resource expansion and commercial development. This upgrade underscores the growing significance of the Rincon project in the lithium market, promising enhanced mine-life and brine abstraction scenarios.

For further insights into AU:AGY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.