News & Insights

Stocks
ARYMF

Argosy Minerals Boosts Lithium Resource at Rincon Project

November 12, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argosy Minerals Limited (AU:AGY) has released an update.

Argosy Minerals Limited has announced an upgrade to its JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and Exploration Target at the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina. The Total Mineral Resource Estimate now stands at 731,801 tonnes of lithium carbonate with an average lithium concentration of 329mg/L, highlighting the project’s potential for further resource expansion and commercial development. This upgrade underscores the growing significance of the Rincon project in the lithium market, promising enhanced mine-life and brine abstraction scenarios.

For further insights into AU:AGY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARYMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.