Argosy Minerals Bolsters Growth with Strategic Investment

Argosy Minerals Limited (AU:AGY) has released an update.

Argosy Minerals Limited is set to grow with a US$5 million investment from Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), a leader in lithium-ion battery production. The investment, at a 15% premium to Argosy’s recent average share price, will support the development of the Rincon Lithium Project and potential strategic offtake agreements for lithium carbonate. Along with this investment, Argosy has appointed industry veteran James Shay as Chief Operating Officer to bolster their executive team.

For further insights into AU:AGY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.