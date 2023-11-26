Argosy Minerals (ARYMF) Price Target Increased by 16.26% to 0.32

The average one-year price target for Argosy Minerals (OTC:ARYMF) has been revised to 0.32 / share. This is an increase of 16.26% from the prior estimate of 0.28 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.13 to a high of 0.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 193.76% from the latest reported closing price of 0.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argosy Minerals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARYMF is 0.09%, an increase of 75.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 58,446K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,279K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,847K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,349K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,315K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARYMF by 22.67% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,879K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,337K shares, representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARYMF by 16.00% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 4,713K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,182K shares, representing a decrease of 9.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARYMF by 26.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.