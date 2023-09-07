News & Insights

Argos North America To Combine With Summit In Cash And Stock Deal - Quick Facts

September 07, 2023 — 07:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) has entered into a definitive agreement with Cementos Argos S.A., under which Summit will combine with Argos North America Corp., the U.S. operations of Cementos Argos, in a cash and stock deal valued at $3.2 billion.

Cementos Argos will receive approximately $1.2 billion in cash, and approximately 54.7 million shares of Summit stock, valuing Argos USA at approximately $3.2 billion. Cementos Argos will own approximately 31% of the combined company upon the closing of the transaction. Summit Materials expects the transaction to be 15-25% accretive to free cash flow per share as well as accretive to revenue and EBITDA growth rates.

At closing, the combined company will continue to operate as Summit Materials and continue to trade on the NYSE under the ticker, SUM. The combined company will be led by Anne Noonan, Summit's CEO.

