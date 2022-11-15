US Markets
AR

Argonaut Gold reports contractor death at Canadian gold mine

November 15, 2022 — 08:35 am EST

Written by Ruhi Soni for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Argonaut Gold Inc AR.TO on Tuesday reported the death of a contractor following an "isolated incident" at its Magino Project in northern Ontario.

The company is working with authorities to investigate the cause of the accident, and will provide additional information as it learns more, it said.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.