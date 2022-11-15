Argonaut Gold reports contractor death at Canadian gold mine

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Argonaut Gold Inc AR.TO on Tuesday reported the death of a contractor following an "isolated incident" at its Magino Project in northern Ontario.

The company is working with authorities to investigate the cause of the accident, and will provide additional information as it learns more, it said.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

