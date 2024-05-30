Argonaut Gold Forecasts Profitable Mining Future

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) has released an update.

Argonaut Gold Inc. has released updated technical reports for its Florida Canyon and San Agustin mines, revealing significant financial analysis and production forecasts. The reports, compliant with Canadian NI 43-101 standards, highlight an average annual gold production of 70,000 ounces through 2030 and present robust financials with a pre-tax net present value of US$153 million. Investors may find these insights valuable as the projected gold and silver prices suggest a positive outlook for the company’s mining operations.

