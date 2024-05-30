News & Insights

Stocks
ARNGF

Argonaut Gold Forecasts Profitable Mining Future

May 30, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) has released an update.

Argonaut Gold Inc. has released updated technical reports for its Florida Canyon and San Agustin mines, revealing significant financial analysis and production forecasts. The reports, compliant with Canadian NI 43-101 standards, highlight an average annual gold production of 70,000 ounces through 2030 and present robust financials with a pre-tax net present value of US$153 million. Investors may find these insights valuable as the projected gold and silver prices suggest a positive outlook for the company’s mining operations.

For further insights into TSE:AR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARNGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.