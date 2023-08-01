Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) Price Target Increased by 6.13% to 0.78

The average one-year price target for Argonaut Gold (OTC:ARNGF) has been revised to 0.78 / share. This is an increase of 6.13% from the prior estimate of 0.74 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.60 to a high of 1.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.15% from the latest reported closing price of 0.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argonaut Gold. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARNGF is 0.09%, a decrease of 42.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.62% to 72,946K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 31,077K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,756K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNGF by 15.66% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 20,684K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,977K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNGF by 12.92% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 8,032K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,559K shares, representing a decrease of 56.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARNGF by 49.98% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,137K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,642K shares. No change in the last quarter.

