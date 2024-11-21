Argo Living Soils Corp. Secures Funding and Settles Debt

Argo Living Soils Corp. (TSE:ARGO) has released an update.

Argo Living Soils Corp. has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement, raising $131,750 and is set to use the funds for strategic business opportunities. Additionally, the company is improving its financial position by settling $82,500 in debt through the issuance of company units.

