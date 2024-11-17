Argo Investments Updates on Share Buy-Back Activity

Argo Investments Limited (AU:ARG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Argo Investments Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back, revealing that a total of 110,321 ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased on the previous day, bringing the cumulative total to 297,679 shares. This buy-back strategy reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding in the market.
For further insights into AU:ARG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Expects a Win for 2025, Best in Decades
- Ford (NYSE:F) On Borrowed Time as BYD Catches Up
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Prepares Battlemage Launch Event for December
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.