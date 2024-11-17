News & Insights

Argo Investments Updates on Share Buy-Back Activity

November 17, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Argo Investments Limited (AU:ARG) has released an update.

Argo Investments Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back, revealing that a total of 110,321 ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased on the previous day, bringing the cumulative total to 297,679 shares. This buy-back strategy reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding in the market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

