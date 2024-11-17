Argo Investments Updates on Share Buy-Back Activity

Argo Investments Limited (AU:ARG) has released an update.

Argo Investments Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back, revealing that a total of 110,321 ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased on the previous day, bringing the cumulative total to 297,679 shares. This buy-back strategy reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding in the market.

