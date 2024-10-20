News & Insights

Stocks
AGVNF

Argo Investments Sustains Dividends Amid Profit Dip

October 20, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argo Investments Limited (AU:ARG) has released an update.

Argo Investments Limited has reported a full-year profit of $253.0 million for 2024, despite a 6.9% decrease due to lower dividend income from major holdings like BHP and Rio Tinto. The company maintained its record-high annual fully franked dividend of 34.5 cents per share, highlighting the stability of its listed investment company structure in smoothing dividends over time. This contrasts with the fluctuating dividends of the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index, which has been notably volatile since the COVID crisis.

For further insights into AU:ARG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGVNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.