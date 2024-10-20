Argo Investments Sustains Dividends Amid Profit Dip

Argo Investments Limited (AU:ARG) has released an update.

Argo Investments Limited has reported a full-year profit of $253.0 million for 2024, despite a 6.9% decrease due to lower dividend income from major holdings like BHP and Rio Tinto. The company maintained its record-high annual fully franked dividend of 34.5 cents per share, highlighting the stability of its listed investment company structure in smoothing dividends over time. This contrasts with the fluctuating dividends of the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index, which has been notably volatile since the COVID crisis.

For further insights into AU:ARG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.