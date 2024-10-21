Argo Investments Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Argo Investments Limited (AU:ARG) has released an update.

Argo Investments Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting held on October 21, 2024. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the adoption of the remuneration report, reflecting strong shareholder support. This outcome highlights investor confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

