Argo Investments Raises Stake in Monash IVF Group

Argo Investments Limited has increased its stake in Monash IVF Group Limited, boosting its voting power from 5.13% to 6.26%. This change signifies a growing interest and confidence in the company’s potential by a substantial shareholder. Investors might find this move noteworthy as it could impact the company’s strategic direction.

