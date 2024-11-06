Argo Investments Raises Stake in Monash IVF Group

Monash IVF Group Ltd (AU:MVF) has released an update.
Argo Investments Limited has increased its stake in Monash IVF Group Limited, boosting its voting power from 5.13% to 6.26%. This change signifies a growing interest and confidence in the company’s potential by a substantial shareholder. Investors might find this move noteworthy as it could impact the company’s strategic direction.
