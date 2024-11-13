News & Insights

Stocks
AGVNF

Argo Investments Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back

November 13, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argo Investments Limited (AU:ARG) has released an update.

Argo Investments Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, acquiring an additional 54,324 shares, bringing the total buy-back to over 200,000 shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure. Investors interested in stock performance may find this buy-back indicative of Argo’s confidence in its market position.

For further insights into AU:ARG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGVNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.