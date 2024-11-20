News & Insights

Argo Investments Limited Announces Continued Share Buy-Back

November 20, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argo Investments Limited (AU:ARG) has released an update.

Argo Investments Limited has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with 104,971 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day, adding to the total of 575,581 already acquired. This buy-back strategy reflects the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital effectively.

