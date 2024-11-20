Argo Investments Limited Announces Continued Share Buy-Back

Argo Investments Limited (AU:ARG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Argo Investments Limited has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with 104,971 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day, adding to the total of 575,581 already acquired. This buy-back strategy reflects the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital effectively.
For further insights into AU:ARG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.