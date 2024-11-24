Argo Investments Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back Strategy

Argo Investments Limited (AU:ARG) has released an update.
Argo Investments Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, where they have repurchased a total of 727,569 ordinary fully paid securities, with an additional 2,204 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back strategy is part of Argo’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.
