Argo Group International Holdings (NYSE:ARGO) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.31

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.31 per share on the 15th of September. The dividend yield will be 6.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Argo Group International Holdings' stock price has reduced by 51% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Argo Group International Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. While Argo Group International Holdings is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 5.3%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend. NYSE:ARGO Historic Dividend August 25th 2022

Argo Group International Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.314 total annually to $1.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Argo Group International Holdings' EPS has fallen by approximately 40% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Argo Group International Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

