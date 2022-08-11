Argo Group International Holdings (NYSE:ARGO) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.31

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.31 per share on the 15th of September. This makes the dividend yield 5.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Argo Group International Holdings' stock price has reduced by 43% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Argo Group International Holdings Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 98.2% over the next year. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure. NYSE:ARGO Historic Dividend August 11th 2022

Argo Group International Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.314 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Argo Group International Holdings' EPS has fallen by approximately 40% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Argo Group International Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Argo Group International Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Is Argo Group International Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

