Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ARGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.56, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARGO was $63.56, representing a -19.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.57 and a 5.3% increase over the 52 week low of $60.36.

ARGO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). ARGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.44. Zacks Investment Research reports ARGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -54.66%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

