Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ARGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.84, the dividend yield is 2.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARGO was $56.84, representing a -3.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.61 and a 89.72% increase over the 52 week low of $29.96.

ARGO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). ARGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.88. Zacks Investment Research reports ARGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 514.06%, compared to an industry average of 13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARGO Dividend History page.

