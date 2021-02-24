Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ARGO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARGO was $47.75, representing a -24.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.29 and a 91% increase over the 52 week low of $25.

ARGO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). ARGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.21. Zacks Investment Research reports ARGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 563.54%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

