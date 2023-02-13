Argo Group International Holdings Cuts Stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ordinary Share (IGIC)

Fintel reports that Argo Group International Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.21MM shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. Ordinary Share (IGIC). This represents 6.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 6, 2021 they reported 3.31MM shares and 6.77% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.85% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for International General Insurance Holdings Ordinary Share is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.85% from its latest reported closing price of $8.17.

The projected annual revenue for International General Insurance Holdings Ordinary Share is $655MM, an increase of 65.98%. The projected annual EPS is $1.56, an increase of 10.96%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in International General Insurance Holdings Ordinary Share. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGIC is 0.32%, an increase of 9.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 16,486K shares. The put/call ratio of IGIC is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers holds 3,392K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 3,391K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares, representing an increase of 21.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 27.33% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 2,218K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,907K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,335K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 77.09% over the last quarter.

International General Insurance Holdings Ordinary Share Declares $0.01 Dividend

On November 14, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 28, 2022 received the payment on December 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $8.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.81%, the lowest has been 0.48%, and the highest has been 4.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=115).

The current dividend yield is 1.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

International General Insurance Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IGI is an international specialist commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI is an entrepreneurial business with a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction & engineering, forestry, ports & terminals, marine cargo, marine trades, financial institutions, general third party liability, legal expenses, professional indemnity, marine liability, political violence, and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Dubai, Amman, Labuan and Casablanca, IGI aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated 'A' (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and 'A-'/Stable by S&P Global Ratings.

