Argo Group International Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ARGO

In trading on Monday, shares of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ARGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.92, changing hands as low as $51.57 per share. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARGO's low point in its 52 week range is $39.74 per share, with $61.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.49.

