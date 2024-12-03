Argo Gold Expands Uranium Claims in Saskatchewan

Argo Gold (TSE:ARQ) has released an update.

Argo Gold has expanded its mineral claims in Saskatchewan by acquiring the Parker Lake, Thunderbolt, and ZigZag claims, totaling 15,962 hectares, which are considered promising for uranium. The acquisitions include a mix of cash, stock, and royalty payments, positioning Argo to capitalize on the region’s rich mineral potential. With Saskatchewan ranked highly for mining, Argo looks set to advance exploration in this resource-rich area.

