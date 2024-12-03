News & Insights

Stocks

Argo Gold Expands Uranium Claims in Saskatchewan

December 03, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argo Gold (TSE:ARQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Argo Gold has expanded its mineral claims in Saskatchewan by acquiring the Parker Lake, Thunderbolt, and ZigZag claims, totaling 15,962 hectares, which are considered promising for uranium. The acquisitions include a mix of cash, stock, and royalty payments, positioning Argo to capitalize on the region’s rich mineral potential. With Saskatchewan ranked highly for mining, Argo looks set to advance exploration in this resource-rich area.

For further insights into TSE:ARQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.